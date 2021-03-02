Prince Philip being treated for a heart condition in London's St Bartholomew hospital

Prince Philip, who was taken to the King Edward VII hospital two weeks ago as a "precautionary measure" for an infection has been transferred to a second hospital, where he'll remain for next few days.

The Queen's 99-year old husband has so far spent a total of 13 nights being cared for by medics – his longest ever stay in hospital.

Sharing details about his health, the Buckingham Palace on Monday revealed: "The Duke of Edinburgh has now been taken to London's St Bartholomew hospital - which is known as one of the country’s leading specialist cardiac centres - where he is also being treated for a heart condition."



Fans and family members are worried about his condition as there are concerns. There will be more tests and observation in the hospital renowned for cardiovascular treatment.



The Queen, 94, has no plans to visit Prince Philip, who will turn 100 in June.

This is Prince Philip's longest recorded stay in hospital. Prince Harry's grandfather had a stent fitted following a blocked coronary artery in 2011.

