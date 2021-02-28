close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
February 28, 2021

Jameela Jamil mistaken for Priyanka Chopra as she gets asked about Nick Jonas's divorce

Sun, Feb 28, 2021
Jameela Jamil mistaken for Priyanka Chopra as she gets asked about Nick Jonas’s divorce 

Famed British TV star Jameela Jamil refuted divorce claims made by a fan on Twitter about Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas’s marriage.

Mistaking The Good Place actor with the Quantico star, who is married to Jonas, the Twitter user asked whether she and the singer are still married.

"Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?" asked the Twitter user.

Responding to that, Jamil said: "A different Indian woman who doesn't look anything like me. I believe they are very happy together still.”

The Baywatch star most certainly appreciated Jamil’s effort to correct the user as she quote-tweeted the actor and wrote: “Lol” along with a fist bump emoji.


