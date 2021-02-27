Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina ask court to dismiss defamation case against them

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina reportedly filed a motion to dismiss the defamation suit Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon filed against them in New York last year following a squabble in the Hamptons.
The Grammy winner was named in a lawsuit last summer, after a beach altercation with a group of 'racist MAGA supporters.'
According to the docs, obtained by a media outlet, Cardi and Hennessy claim their legal foes are only seeking a windfall from them because they are celebrities ... and they're hoping a judge sees it the same way they do.
The rapper and her sis were sued after allegedly labeling a group of beachgoers as "racist MAGA supporters" while putting them on blast online.
The viral video showed them in a heated argument at the beach -- but, in their docs, Cardi and Hennessy reportedly say "the remedy for thin skin is thicker skin, not a lawsuit."