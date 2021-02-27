close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
February 27, 2021

Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina ask court to dismiss defamation case against them

Sat, Feb 27, 2021

Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina reportedly  filed a motion to dismiss the defamation suit Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon filed against them in New York  last year following a squabble in the Hamptons.

The Grammy winner was named in a lawsuit last summer, after a beach altercation  with a group of 'racist MAGA supporters.'

According to the docs, obtained by   a media outlet, Cardi and Hennessy claim their legal foes are only seeking a windfall from them because they are celebrities ... and they're hoping a judge sees it the same way they do.

The rapper and her sis were sued after allegedly labeling a group of beachgoers as "racist MAGA supporters" while putting them on blast online. 

The viral video showed  them in a heated argument at the beach -- but, in their docs, Cardi and Hennessy reportedly say "the remedy for thin skin is thicker skin, not a lawsuit."

