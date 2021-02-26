Lady Gaga's dog walker would 'literally lay down his life' for pets, says former client

Although authorities officially have yet to reveal who Lady Gaga’s dog walker, who was critically wounded amid a robbery, was a former client identified him to be Ryan Fischer.

Dr. Fred Pescatore told Entertainment Tonight that Fischer has walked dogs in New York and had moved to Los Angeles to specifically walk Gaga’s French bulldogs.

Speaking on Fischer's work ethic, Pescatore said that he would "literally lay down his life" for his clients' dogs.

"[He was] incredibly close to them. Incredibly. I mean, would do anything for them. It's just heartbreaking and I know he must've been absolutely trying to protect them," Pescatore said.

"He would literally lay down his life for any one of our dogs and I certainly hope that that was not the case this time."

" He really took care of those dogs like they were his children and they were, I mean, he was unbelievable — kind, kind, gentle man."

The former client then went on to say that Fischer was no longer wanting to continue his dog walking service and in fact was ending his gig with the singer.

"He was actually really an artist and he was actually leaving. He was actually leaving the profession in just a few months. He was wrapping up his gig with Gaga and leaving to go and do his artist thing," Pescatore said.

According to People, the robbery, reportedly involving two men, occurred at 11:40 on Wednesday night in which Fischer was shot.

The shooter is said to have used a semi-automatic handgun and was spotted leaving in a vehicle towards Hollywood.

Gaga's rep confirmed that the victim was the singer's dog walker and the two dogs that were stolen were Koji and Gustav.

The superstar, who is currently in Italy, has offered a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs.