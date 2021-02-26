Prince Harry lifts the lid off royal family exit in interview with James Corden

Prince Harry tells James Corden he decided to quit after his mental health suffered a severe blow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves across Buckingham Palace after announcing they will be quitting the royal family for good.



The Duke of Sussex sat down for a candid interview with James Corden to reveal that he decided to quit after his mental health suffered a severe blow.

Vowing to never step down, Harry said he instead stepped back from a difficult surrounding.



"It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down," he said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night.

As the pair toured around Los Angeles, Harry continued, "It was a really difficult environment. It was destroying my mental health."

"It was toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is 'I need to get my family out of here' but we never walked away."

Striking back once again against Queen Elizabeth's decision to strip he and Meghan of royal patronages, the Duke said, "Whatever decisions are made on that side I will never walk away. I'll always be contributing, my life is public service so wherever I am in the world will always be the same thing," Harry added.