Britney Spears' father rescues her from a life-threatening situation, claims lawyer

Jamie Spears' lawyer Vivian Thoreen on Thursday claimed that Britney Spears' father saved her life, defending his client as a loyal patriarch.

The lawyer, in a new interview with ABC, claimed that Britney's father rescued the singer from a 'life-threatening situation,' adding, 'people were harming and exploiting the songstress.'

She went on to say: 'I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here.'

The attorney added: 'Britney's assets were clearly being mismanaged and she was being taken advantage of financially by some of those around her.'

Jamie, in September 2019, stepped down as the permanent conservator after more than a decade due to 'personal health reasons'. He suffered a life-threatening colon rupture in late 2018.

Thoreen's interview comes weeks after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management and investment advisory firm, will continue to be co-conservators along with Jamie.