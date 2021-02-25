close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
Sources dish on Prince Harry's disdain for 'state banquets' in the royal family

Sources dish on Prince Harry’s disdain for ‘state banquets’ in the royal family

Sources close to Prince Harry touch on his utter dislike of “state banquets” during his time in the royal family.

This claim was brought forward by Daily Express’s royal correspondent Richard Palmer. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Where the Sussexes may find more sympathy is the question of Prince Michael of Kent. As we reported on February 2, he has seven military patronages despite not being a working royal.”

"He runs his own business consultancy. Prince Michael also attends state banquets, very useful if you are looking to make overseas business contacts, some might think. 

"Of course, Harry never wanted to attend state banquets, thinking them boring."

