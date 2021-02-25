Camilla Parker holds up knife to her husband Prince Charles: Photo breaks the internet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, hilariously frightened Prince Charles during an event when she she held up a knife to her husband and drew a playful scold from him.
The Prince of Wales was caught on camera in a funny moment with his wife, showing off her playful behaviour during a party in Australia.
Tim Rooke, who reportedly travelled to over 110 countries with members of the royal family during his 25-year career, revealed: "I was once lucky enough to be the only person to capture a moment between Camilla and Prince Charles during a trip to a vineyard in Australia."
The photographer, who documented momentous occasions for the Royal Family, also added: "She was playfully threatening him with a knife, but it ended up resembling the famous shot from The Shining. It turned out to be a fantastic candid photo of them both."
In the hilarious picture, the Duchess of Cornwall is seen holding up a knife to her husband Prince Charles during an event. The funny photo broke the internet and attracted hilarious comments from royal fans.