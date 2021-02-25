Camilla Parker holds up knife to her husband Prince Charles: Photo breaks the internet

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, hilariously frightened Prince Charles during an event when she she held up a knife to her husband and drew a playful scold from him.

The Prince of Wales was caught on camera in a funny moment with his wife, showing off her playful behaviour during a party in Australia.

Tim Rooke, who reportedly travelled to over 110 countries with members of the royal family during his 25-year career, revealed: "I was once lucky enough to be the only person to capture a moment between Camilla and Prince Charles during a trip to a vineyard in Australia."

The photographer, who documented momentous occasions for the Royal Family, also added: "She was playfully threatening him with a knife, but it ended up resembling the famous shot from The Shining. It turned out to be a fantastic candid photo of them both."

In the hilarious picture, the Duchess of Cornwall is seen holding up a knife to her husband Prince Charles during an event. The funny photo broke the internet and attracted hilarious comments from royal fans.