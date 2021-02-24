Drew Barrymore recounts the struggle of being a teenager growing up under spotlight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Drew Barrymore came forth laying bare the harrowing experience of spending up to 18 months in a psychiatric ward as a teenager.
During a recent chat on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Monday Drew recounted the ordeal of being a young person in the spotlight.
"I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom's car and, you know, I was out of control."
"So, you know, sometimes it was as humorous as that and sometimes I was just so angry that I would go off and then I'd get thrown in 'the thing.'"
Drew elaborated that “the thing” meant a “full psychiatric ward” where she was institutionalized for 18 months.
"I used to laugh at those like Malibu 30-day places. Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had," Drew recounted.
"I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Nuys Psychiatric. You couldn't mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up," she added.