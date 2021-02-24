Prince Harry will pass on royal titles to Prince William following royal exit

Queen Elizabeth picked “long ago” which royals will take over Harry and Meghan's old roles

Prince Harry's beloved military titles will be passed on to other working royals, with brother William being the first contender.



The decision rests in Queen Elizabeth's hands who will have the final say on Harry's old titles, as revealed by palace sources.

According to an insider quoted by The Sun, "Who takes over from Harry is a thorny issue in the family so giving the Queen the final say is the right thing to do."



Another added, "Ultimately, it's the Queen's decision. The posts are in her gift."

Meanwhile, a different source said that the monarch picked “long ago” which royals will take over Harry and Meghan's roles.

Prince Edward, or his wife Sophie Wessex, could soon become National Theatre patron, while Princess Anne could potentially replace the Duke as Captain General of the Royal Marines.