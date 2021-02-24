Queen Elizabeth elated about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s second baby

A wave of elation swept all over the world after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were expecting their second child.



Now, the reaction over at the palace has also been revealed as a royal biographer gave insight into how Queen Elizabeth II reacted to her soon getting another great-grandchild.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Katie Nicholl revealed that the monarch was ‘over the moon’ about the baby news but was also upset about not getting to spend much time around her great-grandchildren who will live across the pond in the US for good now.

"The family will be over the moon for Harry and Meghan. It's the tenth for the Queen and fifth grandchild for the Prince of Wales. It will be a real moment to celebrate.”

“It's just tinged with sadness that they won't get to see this grandchild as much as they might like. The Queen adores her family and is happiest when she's surrounded by them,” she added.