Harry Shearer gives up his role of black ‘Simpsons’ character

White actor Harry Shearer will no longer be voicing the black character of Dr. Hibbert

One more white voice actor for The Simpsons has taken their leave from portraying a character of colour on the show.

White actor Harry Shearer will no longer be voicing the black character of Dr. Hibbert on the animated series, as he has gotten replaced by black actor Kevin Michael Richardson, reported The Wrap.

Fox told The Post that while Shearer has been replaced for his role as Springfield’s most skilled doctor, he will continue to lend his pipes for his other characters, Ned Flanders and Principal Skinner.

Last year, white actor Hank Azaria gave up his role as the Indian character Apu in the animated series following a barrage of criticism that came after a 2017 documentary, The Problem with Apu, highlighted the issue.