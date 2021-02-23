close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 23, 2021

Harry Shearer gives up his role of black ‘Simpsons’ character

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 23, 2021
White actor Harry Shearer will no longer be voicing the black character of Dr. Hibbert

One more white voice actor for The Simpsons has taken their leave from portraying a character of colour on the show.

White actor Harry Shearer will no longer be voicing the black character of Dr. Hibbert on the animated series, as he has gotten replaced by black actor Kevin Michael Richardson, reported The Wrap.

Fox told The Post that while Shearer has been replaced for his role as Springfield’s most skilled doctor, he will continue to lend his pipes for his other characters, Ned Flanders and Principal Skinner.

Last year, white actor Hank Azaria gave up his role as the Indian character Apu in the animated series following a barrage of criticism that came after a 2017 documentary, The Problem with Apu, highlighted the issue. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment