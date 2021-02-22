Laurel Marsden roped in alongside Iman Vellani in 'Ms. Marvel'

Ms. Marvel just introduced its newest member to the world.

Laurel Marsden of Survivor fame has jumped aboard the project as Zoe Zimmer, alongside Iman Vellani who plays the lead role of the teenage superhero, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

According to a report by Deadline, Marsden’s character being a frenemy to Kamala, as the popular mean girl at her high school.

Her character was introduced in the Ms. Marvel world in 2014’s Ms. Marvel No. 3 from scribe G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona.

Ms. Marvel will be getting released later this year on Disney+.