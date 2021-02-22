Prince Harry inquires after his grandfather Prince Philip's Health

Prince Harry has reportedly called his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to inquire about health of his grandfather Prince Philip, who has been admitted in hospital.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, spoke with the Queen, 94, to ask about her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip who was taken to hospital after feeling unwell, according to reports.

The Duke of Edinburgh has spent a fifth night in hospital after being admitted to London’s King Edward VII Hospital last week.



Harry, who is living in Montecito with his wife Meghan and son Archie, called the Queen last week to ask about his grandfather 's health.

Harry is said to be self-isolating in his Los Angeles home with the Duchess of Sussex and their baby in case he needs to return to Britain.



Prince Harry is being kept regularly informed of Prince Philip's health. He's planning to fly back to the UK by a private jet to see his ailing grandfather.