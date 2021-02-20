Sarah Michelle Gellar to not be cast in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot'

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she will not feature in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot'

Sarah Michelle Gellar dismissed rumours she will be featured in the reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Gellar made her decision to turn down the offer of the reboot after abuse allegations against the show’s maker Joss Whedon came afloat.



“What worked for Buffy was that the monsters represented, they were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence,” Gellar said.

“I don't think it's me, I don't think I should be the one doing it," adding that she's "way too tired and cranky to put in that work again."

Not long ago, the co-star on Buffy Charisma Carpenter came forward with allegations against the creator of Buffy Joss Whedon, accusing him of abuse and misconduct.