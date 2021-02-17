Meghan Markle’s dad wishes daughter a healthy birth, expresses hope to meet his grandkids

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle has wished her daughter a successful and healthy birth of her second child with husband Prince Harry and expressed hope he will meet his grandchildren one day despite row with the Duchess.



Thomas, 71, in an interview with CBS TV said, “I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth and I hope someday I get to see my grandchildren.”

He has not yet met Meghan and Prince Harry’s 21-month-old son Archie.

Thomas further said during the interview, “They’re all royal grandchildren.”

Thomas Markle’s comments came days after Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their second child.

The father-daughter had a falling out as Thomas was unable to attend the wedding of Meghan with Prince Harry in 2018.

They have not spoken since before her marriage to Harry.