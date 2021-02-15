Khloe Kardashian gets sweet Valentine's Day surprise from Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson decided to go all out for his girl Khloe Kardashian on Valentine's Day.

The Good American founder took to her Instagram Story to share a glimpse of some red, white and pink heart-shaped balloons.

Knowing how the NBA star splashes out on every occasion, it is safe to say that he celebrated the day of love in the same way.

She also took took Twitter to share an important but sweet message about Valentine's Day, reminding fans that the day is more than just gifts.

"I hope every1 has a beautiful Valentine's Day tomorrow! I'm sending you my love and prayers! Remember to tell someone how much you appreciate them each and every day! To me, Valentine's Day is not about gifts. It's about showing your appreciation and love anyway you choose," Kardashian said.



