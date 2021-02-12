Mila Kunis drags Ashton Kutcher to a ‘baby rave’ alongside her kids

Mila Kunis recently sat down for a candid chat and detailed her experience at a baby rave with Ashton Kutcher and her kids.



During her interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Show Kunis gushed over the event and was quoted saying, “We’ve done all of them. I was like, 'Guys, we're going to a rave.' My husband's like, 'What?' I was like, 'Don't worry about it — I got this’. I took my 4-year-old and my 6-year-old and my grown-ass husband to a baby rave."



Once they arrived at the event "It was like, lights everywhere, music. It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid. They gave you these glasses [that] crystallize everything and make the lights all crazy."

