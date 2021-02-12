Courteney Cox reveals ‘Friends’ co-star Jennifer Aniston’s nickname on her 52nd birthday

US actress Courteney Cox has revealed an adorable nickname of her former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston as she extended love to her on 52nd birthday.



Courteney took to Instagram and shared two throwback photos with The Morning Show star and wished her on her birthday.

She wrote in the caption “Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that.”

She also showered love on Jennifer saying “I love you” followed by heart emoticon.

In one of the photos, Jennifer and Courteney can be seen cuddling Cox’s daughter Coco, who is Aniston’s godchild.

It may be noted here that Cox played Monica Geller on Friends.