Priyanka Chopra touches on her favorite tattoo: ‘I felt like I lost unconditional love’

Priyanka Chopra recently got candid about the pain of losing her father and the real reason she chose to get her ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ tattoo.



Priyanka’s father Ashok, a former surgeon, and cancer victim was someone whom the actress was deeply close with. His death took a toll on Priyanka, so much so that she decided to get a tattoo in memory of his life.

The tattoo, inked in with her father’s handwriting, reads “Daddy’s little girl” and only recently did Chopra agree to get candid over it with People magazine.

She began by reminiscing upon their relationship and admitted she always “looked upto” his “kind, gentle, sensitive” spirit because "he was everything I wanted to be."

Priyanka also added, "Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be like my dad. I was like, 'I want to be the person who's the funniest in the room. I want to be on stage and own it like he does. I want to be excellent at surgery. I want my life to mean something’.”

Their relationship was so strong that many assumed they behaved like “twins in many ways.”

"We didn't have to talk about my heartbreaks or his sadnesses. We just used to sit together in silence, maybe have a glass of wine and talk about stupid things and laugh. That was our relationship."



Thus, his death hit Priyanka the hardest, she admits she continued to “float” and “grieved” with complete confusion. To make matters worse, "I was also thrown into a completely different country, and trying to navigate a completely different career after having a solid career in my country for almost 10 years.”

“Suddenly I was walking into rooms, reintroducing myself, not knowing anyone. It was really scary, and I think all of it collectively just knocked the wind out of me."



Before concluding however she claimed, "I feel like we are born alone and we die alone. We have a train compartment, and we're all singularly riding out our hours and days. People come in and out of your train, some a for long duration, some for a short duration.”

“But eventually it's just you and your endgame. The only thing that's consistent in that are your children and your parents. That doesn't change. That is not what you can choose, and that's unconditional."