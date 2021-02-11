Step inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s stately Montecito chambers

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to their new home in Montecito, California, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse inside.



And now, Colorado-based home improvement marketplace Home Advisor has created 3D visualizations of celebrity bedrooms in California, including that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple’s stately bedroom is part of their modern home in Montecito, California, which they purchased over the summer last year for $14.65 million.

Their bedroom suite is on the second floor of Chateau of Riven Rock and the cream-coloured room spans over 2,000 square feet, as per the floor plans provided by Home Advisor.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's suite also includes a fireplace, a television, a chandelier as well as wooden beams/Home Advisor

On the other side, the room has an enormous balcony which you can pass through French doors at the end. The balcony is furnished with outdoor furniture. It overlooks the five-acre estate that includes a pool, playground, vegetable garden and a tennis court.

The suite also comprises a lavish bathroom that comes with its own fireplace, a chandelier, a marble bathtub, a huge vanity as well as a sitting room.