‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s family photo from wedding of sister-in-law Aslisah wins the internet

A family photo of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul from the wedding ceremony of his sister-in-law Aslisah Demirag has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Aslisah, who recently tied the knot, shared the dazzling pictures from her wedding.

She posted the pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Our family is a circle of strength of love. With every union the circle grows.”

Aslisah went on to say, “Every joy shared adds more love. Every crisis faced together makes the circle stronger. As two families we become one.”

The stunning photo features Engin Altan Duzyatan, his wife Neslisah Alkoclar, Aslisah herself and her husband besides other family members.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.