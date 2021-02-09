Queen Elizabeth under fire: Monarch faces demands to let her titles go after illegal move

Fans of Meghan Markle have come forth demanding the Queen to be stripped of her own royal titles

Queen Elizabeth is facing a major threat to her rule after a documentary exposed her of changing over 1,000 laws to help conceal her massive wealth from the public!



Amid the scandal, fans of Meghan Markle have come forth demanding the Queen to be stripped of her own royal titles for vetting the law, along with Prince Charles.

Furius Meghan Markle supporters have taken to the internet to express rage. "Fascinating @guardian investigation revealing how the Queen lobbied the British Government to change a draft law to conceal her private wealth from the public," royal author Omid Scobie blasted.

"We often hear how royals are not supposed to meddle in parliament but this tells a different story."

Another person said: "What's that thing Brits were saying to Prince Harry and Meghan about wading into Politics? I forget..."

"When it comes to Meghan and Harry the carnival of experts scream royals don't involve themselves in politics, that it is hypocrisy for royals to expect 'privacy'. Can someone please explain what in the double standards is going on," wrote a third one.