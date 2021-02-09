UK visit: Prince Harry to travel without Meghan Markle and son Archie

Duke of Sussex is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom later this year.

But Prince Harry will not be joined by his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie when he returns to the UK.

This was claimed by a royal expert in conversation with a British newspaper.

According to the report, the Duke of Sussex plans to return to Britain in the summer for a number of key events including the Queen's 95th birthday, Prince Philip's 100th and the unveiling of a statue he and Prince William commissioned for their late mother Princess Diana.

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, told OK! magazine that Meghan's absence would not be a "snub" to the Royal Family but was due to coronavirus restrictions.

Meghan and Harry are living in California with their son Archie after stepping down from their royal duties.