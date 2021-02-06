close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 6, 2021

Is Natalie Portman pregnant? New photos create a flutter online

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 06, 2021
Is Natalie Portman pregnant? New photos create a flutter online

Hollywood’s leading lady Natalie Portman raised quite a few questions on Thursday after stepping out of the house.

In new photos that have emerged from Sydney, Australia, of the V for Vendetta actor, 39, she was seemingly spotted with a baby bump.

Dressed casually in a blue tank top and leggings with a baseball cap, Portman is currently filming in Australia for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

While it remains unconfirmed whether or not the Black Swan star really is expecting, many were shocked given the action-heavy role she is currently tackling with the Marvel flick.

However, it wouldn’t be unheard of if the film works around her supposed pregnancy.

