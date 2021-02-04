Inflight smoking: Machine Gun Kelly breaks law?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Machine Gun Kelly and his friends are seen smoking a cigar onboard a special plane in a video.
The Cleveland rapper shared the video on his Instagram account with a caption that read, "pilot wasn't trying to have any part of this smoke lol".
Machine Gun Kelly recently won hearts of his fans with his appearance on Saturday Nigh Live (SNL).
He was joined by his girlfriend and Hollywood star Megan Fox in New York.