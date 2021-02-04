close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 4, 2021

Inflight smoking: Machine Gun Kelly breaks law?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 04, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly and his friends are seen smoking a cigar onboard a special plane in a video.

The Cleveland rapper shared the video on his Instagram account with a caption that read, "pilot wasn't trying to have any part of this smoke lol".

Machine Gun Kelly recently won hearts of his fans with his appearance on Saturday Nigh Live (SNL).

He was joined by his girlfriend and Hollywood star Megan Fox in New York.

