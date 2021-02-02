Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 getting a release date?

Fate: The Winx Saga has created quite the buzz on social media and with it has risen a number of questions regarding the second season, speculations on unanswered questions and inside scoops into the cast.

With all of this in mind there is no doubt as to why the show has become hot gossip for original Winx Club fans and netizens alike.



Fate: The Winx Saga Release date?

In terms of a set release date there hasn’t been any official word by Netflix and one can attribute that to the raging surge in Covid-19 cases.

But there is also a lot of buzz online about what fans might explore for the series’ potential dive into season 2.

What could happen in Fate: The Winx Saga?

The series is a lose adaptation of the 2004 Italian animation project by Iginio Straffi and if creators continue to ride the coattails of the original there would be a massive amount of content to explose.

The original Winx Club comprised of about eight seasons with nearly 26 episodes in each. With this much content there is a potential for character arcs, spin offs and even movies.