Minal Khan's natural beauty leaves tongues wagging

Pakistani actress Minal Khan can certainly pull of any look be it glamorous or otherwise.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner put her natural beauty on display as she could be seen chilling in what could be her own home.
The stunner kept it casual as she had her hair up in a messy bun and minimal makeup.
Despite her casual appearance, her eyes seemed to be doing the talking as they captivated her fans.
Take a look: