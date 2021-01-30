Priyanka Chopra reveals she became an actress accidentally

'The entertainment business sort of happened to her by fluke,' Priyanka Chopra said

Priyanka Chopra is looking back at her journey to stardom that started some 20 years ago.



The global icon who rose to fame after winning the Miss World pagaent, said she became an actress by fluke.

In the new episode of Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Pee Cee revealed, “I didn’t know she could be an actor as I belong to the academic family and my parents are both physicians."

"The entertainment business sort of happened to her by fluke,” the starlet added.

“I was part of a beauty pageant and I won Miss World at 2000 and I started getting movie offers back in India. I didn’t know what it was all about so my acting school was on set. I learned everything that I did by being thrown into the deep end and I suddenly realized that I was really good at it," Priyanka further shared.

