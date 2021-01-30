Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle this year

While many royal fans await the return of both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it looks like the imminent visit may not be the same as everyone hopes.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex will be visiting the UK this year but will fly without Meghan who will stay back in California with their son Archie.

A source told Daily Mail that it is unlikely that the duchess accompanies her husband to the UK for the multiple royal events scheduled for the summer, including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

"This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation,” said the source.

The insider also revealed that the move is not a snub to the royals.