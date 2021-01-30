close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 30, 2021

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Angela Merkel, Jecinda Ardern, other powerful women

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 30, 2021

Jennifer Aniston on Friday paid tribute to the powerful   women who are ruling different countries in  the world.

The  "Friends" star took to her Instagram stories to  share the pictures of several prime ministers, presidents and head of the states.

"While the world has been distracted by the noise of those resistant to change... The change has been happening anyway," she captioned the picture of German leader Angela Markel.

The  actress then  shared pictures of  Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, and several other powerful political leaders from Asia and  Africa.

