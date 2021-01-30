Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Angela Merkel, Jecinda Ardern, other powerful women

Jennifer Aniston on Friday paid tribute to the powerful women who are ruling different countries in the world.

The "Friends" star took to her Instagram stories to share the pictures of several prime ministers, presidents and head of the states.

"While the world has been distracted by the noise of those resistant to change... The change has been happening anyway," she captioned the picture of German leader Angela Markel.

The actress then shared pictures of Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, and several other powerful political leaders from Asia and Africa.

