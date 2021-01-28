Ertugrul's loyal commander Abdul Rehman Alp continues to beat enemies in 'Kurulus:Osman'

Turkish actor Celal Al on Thursday shared a fight scene from "Kurulus:Osman" in which he is playing the role of a veteran warrior.

Erturgul actor Celal Al reprised his role as Abdul Rehman Alp in the historical TV series.

The actor is admired by millions of people across the world as he constantly remains in touch with his fans through social media.

Celal recently visited Pakistan where "Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired with Urdu dubbing.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared a scene from "Kurulus: Osman" latest episode.

The clip shows veteran fighter Abdul Rehman Ghazi engaged in a fight. "A person is in 80 years what he is 7," read his caption.