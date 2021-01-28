close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Ertugrul's loyal commander Abdul Rehman Alp continues to beat enemies in 'Kurulus:Osman'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021

Turkish actor Celal Al  on Thursday shared a fight scene from "Kurulus:Osman" in which he  is playing   the role of a  veteran warrior.

Erturgul actor Celal Al reprised his role as Abdul Rehman Alp in the historical TV series.

The actor is admired by millions of people across the world as he constantly remains in touch with his fans through social media.

Celal recently visited Pakistan where "Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired with Urdu dubbing.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared a scene from "Kurulus: Osman" latest episode.

The clip shows veteran fighter Abdul Rehman Ghazi engaged in a fight. "A person is in 80 years what he is 7," read his caption.

Latest News

More From Entertainment