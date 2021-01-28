close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

BLACKPINK shed light on beloved pre-show traditions

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021
BLACKPINK shed light on beloved pre-show traditions

Global singing sensations BLACKPINK recently sat down to explain some of their most adorable pre-show rituals and Blinks are gushing over the adorable chants.

The girls shed light on their pre-show traditions during their interview with James Corden in The Late Late Show.

Lisa was the first one to chime in and explain that they always huddle up for a ritualistic “low-five.”

To make it work the girls stack their hands ontop of each other and count down till three, after which they let their arms drop to the ground and get ready to sing the night away.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment