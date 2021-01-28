BLACKPINK shed light on beloved pre-show traditions

Global singing sensations BLACKPINK recently sat down to explain some of their most adorable pre-show rituals and Blinks are gushing over the adorable chants.



The girls shed light on their pre-show traditions during their interview with James Corden in The Late Late Show.

Lisa was the first one to chime in and explain that they always huddle up for a ritualistic “low-five.”

To make it work the girls stack their hands ontop of each other and count down till three, after which they let their arms drop to the ground and get ready to sing the night away.

Check it out below:



