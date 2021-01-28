Priyanka Chopra opens up about picking 'The White Tiger': 'Couldn't say no'

Priyanka Chopra revealed she loved the idea of working on a story based out of India

Priyanka Chopra is basking in the glory of her latest film, The White Tiger, which has received rave reviews from around the globe.



The Netflix original film, although not about Pee Cee's character mainly, has been received well by the masses.

Talking about why she wanted to do it, Priyanka came forth detailing her decision on picking the script for the movie based on the book written by Aravind Adiga's of the same name.

In conversation with India Today, the global icon said, “There are so many little things from the book that we all remember. When my agents told me that this book is being made into a movie and would I be interested, and I jumped on it and I pursued the film actually. I was like I have to be a part of this movie."

Pee Cee added she loved the idea of working on a story based out of India, “Like the book did. It sold more outside India than it did inside India. I feel that it was that story and I want to be attached to stuff like that. So I actively pursued it and I went after it,” she stated.