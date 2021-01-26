close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2021

Kanye West arrives in Los Angeles amid rumours of split with Kim Kardashian

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Rapper Kanye West has arrived in Los Angeles for the first time since news of his separation from reality star Kim Kardashian broke.

The 43-year-old star  was seen embarking from   a private jet at Van Nuys Airport as he returned to LA from his ranch in Cody, Wyo.

The father-of-four was looking  serious while getting off the plane with the  members of his team. 

Kanye  had no smile on his mask-free face and  he rocked distressed leather pants and a mustard hoodie for his  arrival in the city. He also wore his Yeezy Foam Runners to feel relax.

Earlier this month, a media outlet  revealed that Kardashian and West were heading toward divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the parents of four kids: 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 1-year-old son Psalm.

Latest News

More From Entertainment