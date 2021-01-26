Kanye West arrives in Los Angeles amid rumours of split with Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West has arrived in Los Angeles for the first time since news of his separation from reality star Kim Kardashian broke.



The 43-year-old star was seen embarking from a private jet at Van Nuys Airport as he returned to LA from his ranch in Cody, Wyo.

The father-of-four was looking serious while getting off the plane with the members of his team.

Kanye had no smile on his mask-free face and he rocked distressed leather pants and a mustard hoodie for his arrival in the city. He also wore his Yeezy Foam Runners to feel relax.

Earlier this month, a media outlet revealed that Kardashian and West were heading toward divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the parents of four kids: 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 1-year-old son Psalm.

