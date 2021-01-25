close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 25, 2021

Priyanka Chopra excites fans with latest project

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 25, 2021

Superstar Priyanka Chopra is constantly in between multiple projects and as of recently she gave fans some insight on what has been keeping her busy these days.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared that she is now working on television series called Citadel.

"New day, new job #Citadel. Happy Monday," she captioned the post.

She can be seen looking at the distance wearing a pair of sunnies and a cozy jacket.

Take a look:



