Priyanka Chopra excites fans with latest project

Superstar Priyanka Chopra is constantly in between multiple projects and as of recently she gave fans some insight on what has been keeping her busy these days.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared that she is now working on television series called Citadel.

"New day, new job #Citadel. Happy Monday," she captioned the post.

She can be seen looking at the distance wearing a pair of sunnies and a cozy jacket.

