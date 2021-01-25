Joe Exotic hopes Joe Biden will grant him clemency

Joe Exotic hoping that President Joe Biden will grant him clemency.

The Tiger King star was convicted for plotting a murder-for-hire against rival Carole Baskin and is serving a 22-year sentence.

He was previously hoping that former president Donald Trump would give him some sort of ease to his sentencing before making his exit from the White House earlier this week.

While it did not happen, he knows that his chances with Biden are high as Vice President Kamala Harris is keen to "help clean up the corruption in the Department of Justice and other agencies", TMZ reports.

This was also made apparent as the animal trainer sent emails to his team, expressing hope about the possibility.