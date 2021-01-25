Kourtney Kardashian has been secretly dating Travis Barker 'for months,' says insider

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kourtney Kardashian has taken the internet by storm after news got out that she is dating her longtime friend Travis Barker.
According to a source, the reality TV star has been dating Barker secretly, 'for months now.'
"They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," an insider confirmed to PEOPLE. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."
"Travis has liked her for a while," they further added.
Kourtney was previously dating Scott Disick, who she has three kids with, sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope.
After the two broke up, Scott moved on to date model Sofia Richie while Kourtney did not see anyone for a long time.
Back in March 2019, Barker, who makes cameos sometimes on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, dismissed romance rumours between him and Kardashian. "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," he told PEOPLE at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.