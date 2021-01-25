Kourtney Kardashian has been secretly dating Travis Barker 'for months,' says insider

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for about a month or two

Kourtney Kardashian has taken the internet by storm after news got out that she is dating her longtime friend Travis Barker.



According to a source, the reality TV star has been dating Barker secretly, 'for months now.'

"They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," an insider confirmed to PEOPLE. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

"Travis has liked her for a while," they further added.

Kourtney was previously dating Scott Disick, who she has three kids with, sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope.

After the two broke up, Scott moved on to date model Sofia Richie while Kourtney did not see anyone for a long time.

Back in March 2019, Barker, who makes cameos sometimes on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, dismissed romance rumours between him and Kardashian. "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," he told PEOPLE at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.