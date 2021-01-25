Prince Harry is ‘grieving’ for his life in the royal family and is ‘yearning’ to see Queen

Prince Harry and his royal return have been the subject of headlines since the past few days.



And while the Duke of Sussex’s plans of visiting the UK are still a bit hazy, royal experts have been speculating how he feels away from home living his new life in California with Meghan Markle.

According to royal commentator and author Angela Levin, the duke is “grieving” for his family in the UK and is “yearning” to see the Queen.

During a chat with Palace Confidential on MailPlus, Levin said: "I do think that he would be very upset. He loves family life.”

"He was always the one, he told me, who tried to brush over disputes between them all. He's very fond of his cousins which William can either take or leave. I think that he would miss it hugely,” she went on to say.

"He told me he adored the Queen, he admired her hugely which is why he didn't leave the Royal Family earlier because he wanted to support her,” she continued.

"Him and William, although very different personalities, were incredibly close so, he must be grieving for them.”

"Unlike Meghan who has done very well and is blossoming, he hasn't found a place where he can say is his. I don't think it's worked for him in finding outlets that are satisfying so, you yearn for your family,” she added.