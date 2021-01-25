close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 25, 2021

Matthew Perry welcomes new guest into his home a head of wedding

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 25, 2021

Friends actor Matthew Perry has made a major life change ahead of his wedding as he introduced fans to his new pet, a doodle mix named Alfred.

Taking to  Instagram on Sunday, the actor shared  a photo of himself holding the cute canine.  He welcomed new member into his sweet home  ahead of his wedding to Molly Hurwitz.

"This is me and @alfreddoodleperry. Who's cuter? Don't answer that," the Friends star captioned the post.

Perry has been posting up a storm on behalf of his furry friend for last few weeks. Alfred also has his own Instagram account, which has racked up over 68,000 followers as of Sunday morning. 

Matthew Perry will be seen with his former Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in the upcoming HBO Max reunion special, which  is scheduled to shoot in early spring.

