Matthew Perry welcomes new guest into his home a head of wedding

Friends actor Matthew Perry has made a major life change ahead of his wedding as he introduced fans to his new pet, a doodle mix named Alfred.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor shared a photo of himself holding the cute canine. He welcomed new member into his sweet home ahead of his wedding to Molly Hurwitz.



"This is me and @alfreddoodleperry. Who's cuter? Don't answer that," the Friends star captioned the post.

Perry has been posting up a storm on behalf of his furry friend for last few weeks. Alfred also has his own Instagram account, which has racked up over 68,000 followers as of Sunday morning.

Matthew Perry will be seen with his former Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in the upcoming HBO Max reunion special, which is scheduled to shoot in early spring.