'Prince Charles did love Princess Diana': Former staffer fact-checks ‘The Crown’

Former chef of Princess Diana has set the record straight about some of the storylines portrayed in Netflix’s The Crown about the late royal.



Speaking to Insider, Darren McGrady revealed that the one major thing that the regal show got wrong was Prince Charles’s love for Princess Diana, which he thought was for the most part overlooked.

"I saw the two of them, I saw them dancing at the Ghillies Ball at Balmoral. Everyone was stepping aside and whooping. Charles was the DJ, and Diana in her ball gown,” he said.

“She spun him around so fast, he was laughing out loud. You can't hide that. Don't say they were never in love, because seeing things like that ... they should have portrayed more things like that,” he went on to say.

While some have claimed the series wasn’t based on facts, other palace insiders like Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell claimed the ‘cold’ and ‘uncaring’ depiction was accurate.