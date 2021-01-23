‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah share more photos, videos from their ‘snowy Sunday’

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar enjoyed 'snowy Sunday' with their children last week and shared dazzling photos from their getaway with the fans.



Engin Altan, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared more photos from their recent trip wherein the Turkish actor is seen enjoying snow biking.



He also shared sweet video of his wife with daughter Alara wherein they can be seen enjoying snow skating.

Neslisah also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared snow skating video of herself with Alara.



Fans can’t stop gushing over the dazzling pictures shortly after Engin and Neslisah shared the photos and videos.