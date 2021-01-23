Priyanka Chopra surprised Nick Jonas 'still likes her' at the end of quarantine

Priyanka Chopra came forth opening up about what it was like to quarantine with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra often shares what life is like post-marriage with Nick Jonas.



She recently came forth opening up about what it was like to quarantine with her husband.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the global icon contemplated on her eye-opening experience of living in lockdown with the singer.

She recalled how they didn't really have the time to get to know each other very much because of their individual careers. However, with ample amount of time on their hands to come closer, quarantine period was a "real gift" for the two, Priyanka revealed.

"I love the fact that at the end of quarantine, we still liked each other. So that's great," the 38-year-old actress told USA Today.

On the work front, Priyanka's new release The White Tiger released on Netflix today, January 23, 2021.