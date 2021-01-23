Zayn Malik had daughter Khai's name on his wrist before Gigi Hadid's announcement, claims fan

Zayn Malik's fans claimed that One Direction star had secretly revealed daughter Khai's name with his wrist tattoo before Gigi Hadid's big announcement on Wednesday.



Gigi, who says she discovered her pregnancy during New York Fashion Week, updated her Instagram bio to read "Khai's mom". It took four months for the supermodel to decide to share her daughter name with the world.

But eagle-eyed fans of dad Zayn Malik have claimed that Gigi's boyfriend had quietly shared the name of their child with the world - in the form of a tattoo tribute on his wrist.



Sharing the image to Twitter, the fan wrote: "zayn has his baby girl’s name “khai” tattooed on his in arabic!"



It comes after Gigi changed her Instagram bio details to confirm her daughter's name.

Khai means "the chosen one" and "royalty or nobility" and comes from Egyptian descent.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have kept their daughter's face off social media, but have shared photos of themselves as proud parents.

