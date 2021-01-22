Paris Hilton gets candid about her experience with abuse, shares photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Socialite Paris Hilton shared her experience with trauma on Instagram.
The entrepreneur shared photos of her 18-year-old self coming home after experiencing emotional and psychological abuse at her boarding school.
In the photos, Paris can be seen with a somber expression as she posed in a black T-shirt and pants.
"These photos were taken when I was 18 and had recently came home from the horrible experiences I went through at #ProvoCanyonSchool. I can see the pain in my eyes," the entrepreneur wrote.
"I was so traumatized that I pretended everything was okay, trying to block out the painful memories. Looking at this now, I know that the teen me would be so incredibly proud of the woman I am today,
"Being brave and using my voice to make a difference and save children from having to endure the abuse myself and so many others have had to go through. #iSeeYouSurvivor#BreakingCodeSilence," she wrote.
Take a look: