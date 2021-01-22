close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 22, 2021

John Legend sheds light on his 'emotional' Inauguration day performance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 22, 2021
John Legend sheds light on his ‘emotional’ Inauguration day performance

Renowned singer John Legend reflected through all the emotions he felt while performing for Joe Biden on his Inauguration day.

The singer spilled the beans behind it all on Instagram and even spoke at length about his feelings of utter gratitude within the post.

Legend's upload featured a short clip of his emotional performance and contained a short note that read, “Thank you for asking me to perform. It was so special for me to celebrate with the nation in front of the memorial to one of our greatest presidents. I loved honoring the late great Nina Simone, my constant source of musical inspiration.”

Check it out below:


