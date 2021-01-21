close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 21, 2021

Salma Hayek drops jaws after sharing throwback photo

Thu, Jan 21, 2021

Mexican actress Salma Hayek dropped jaws  after she stunned fans with her latest post on Instagram. 

The Like a Boss star shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself in her early years.

The diva can be seen donning a pink gown with short sleeves.

Her makeup was kept fresh while she rocked curls, adding to the glam factor.

She kept the caption short and sweet with a simple "#tbt".

Needless to say, the post got fans wagging their tongues as they complimented the diva.

Take a look:



