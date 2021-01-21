Salma Hayek drops jaws after sharing throwback photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mexican actress Salma Hayek dropped jaws after she stunned fans with her latest post on Instagram.
The Like a Boss star shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself in her early years.
The diva can be seen donning a pink gown with short sleeves.
Her makeup was kept fresh while she rocked curls, adding to the glam factor.
She kept the caption short and sweet with a simple "#tbt".
Needless to say, the post got fans wagging their tongues as they complimented the diva.
Take a look: