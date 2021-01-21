Salma Hayek drops jaws after sharing throwback photo

Mexican actress Salma Hayek dropped jaws after she stunned fans with her latest post on Instagram.

The Like a Boss star shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself in her early years.

The diva can be seen donning a pink gown with short sleeves.

Her makeup was kept fresh while she rocked curls, adding to the glam factor.

She kept the caption short and sweet with a simple "#tbt".

Needless to say, the post got fans wagging their tongues as they complimented the diva.

Take a look:







