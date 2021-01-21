close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
January 21, 2021

Jennifer Lopez graces inauguration stage in style, sings her hit song 'Let's Get Loud': Watch

Thu, Jan 21, 2021

Jennifer Lopez won hearts with her stunning performance at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

The pop star  wowed fans with her melodious voice and  glam look, sporting an all-white suit that included  an overcoat, sequined wide-leg trousers and high-neck blouse.

The music sensation enthralled the audience as she  performed a rendition of 'This Land Is Your Land' with a snippet of her 1999 hit 'Let's Get Loud.' The pop star also  performed 'America the Beautiful'.

 Taking to Instagram , the singer shared the video of her performance and wrote:  "One nation, under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all. Let's get loud!"

 Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez also shared her words with the nation as she spoke two lines from the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.

Latest News

