'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic fails to receive clemency from Trump

'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic fails to receive clemency from outgoing President Donald Trump

Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who is serving 22-year sentence in Texas prison, has failed to receive clemency from outgoing US President Donald Trump.



The former zookeeper was convicted in 2019 for plotting to hire a hitman to kill animal activist and his rival zookeeper Carole Baskin, as well as several animal abuse charges.

Exotic's name was not included in the list of 143 people freed or their sentences commuted on the final day of Donald Trump in office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Joe Exotic rose to international fame after he appeared in streaming giant Netflix's documentary series Tiger King in 2020.

Tiger King star’s name began trending on Twitter ahead of the announcement of the pardon list. Many netizens were expecting that Joe would be freed from prison.

Exotic’s legal team was optimistic for his release and had also hired a limousine for him.