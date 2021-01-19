Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘divorce’ to work out lucrative deals: report

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal ‘divorce’ may help secure lucrative financial deals in the future.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Katie Nicholl. During her interview with Entertainment Tonight she admitted, "I think the general feeling is that the couple is sticking to the terms of the agreement.”

"Everything that they are doing is keeping with that tone of respect towards the establishment and the monarchy. The general consensus is that this divorce has worked.”

She concluded by saying, "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the Royal Family to become independent and financially independent and they have absolutely achieved that this year. They have set themselves up for what looks set to be an exciting future."